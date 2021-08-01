'I'm Not Interested', Says Nitish Kumar On Being Called 'PM Material' By JD(U)'s Kushwaha

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reacted to Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha's comment, calling him "Prime Minister material." Amid ongoing buzz over the 2024 General elections and the Opposition's efforts to form an anti-BJP front, JDU's Kushwaha said earlier today that several leaders such as Nitish Kumar have the potential to become the country's PM.

Nitish Kumar however drew the line saying he has no aspirations of becoming the Prime Minister. Reacting to Kushwaha's remark, the JDU supremo said, "what he is saying is a different thing. I am not interested."

Earlier in the day, Upendra Kushwaha said, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has all the capacity of becoming the Prime Minister and there is no doubt that he should be called "PM material". It is not about challenging PM Modi He is doing good work."

When asked whether CM Nitish Kumar will be projected as the Prime Ministerial face in the 2024 polls, Kushwaha said that JD(U) is in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and firmly supports the alliance. There is no discussion in this, for now, he added. JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in Bihar and the party's RCP Singh had been inducted into the union council of ministers when PM Modi reshuffled his cabinet recently.

Nitish Kumar's meeting with OP Chautala

Kushwaha's remarks came in the backdrop of Nitish Kumar's meeting with former Haryana CM and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala, who is a stern critic of the BJP government. Kumar however said there was no political agenda behind the meeting and that both leaders have a longstanding relationship.

"I have respect for him. We have longstanding ties and had told to meet him once I'll be in Delhi. There isn't any political agenda for this meeting," the JDU chief said.

Chautala had on Tuesday said he will start contacting various opposition leaders soon to forge a "third national front" to compete with the BJP and had also revealed plans to have a lunch meeting with Nitish Kumar.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi earlier this week to hold meetings with several leaders of Opposition parties.

(With Inputs from Agency)