'I'm The First PM Who Served As CM For So Long; I Understand State Aspirations': PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stated that he understands very well how regional politics works, citing that he is the first Prime Minister of the country who has served as the Chief Minister of a state for a long period.

Speaking to ANI, when asked on whether the BJP is failing to understand regional aspirations of a few states, PM Modi said,"I am the first Prime Minister who has come after having served as a Chief Minister for so long. I know of states' aspirations. Earlier all dignitaries would come only to Delhi. I took China's President to Tamil Nadu, France's to Uttar Pradesh, Germany's Chancellor to Karnataka. "

'All states inclined towards BJP': PM Modi

At the beginning of the interview, PM Modi stated that he is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming assembly elections in all five states. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will be entering the polls starting February 10 up to March 7. Saying that he has seen an inclination among people towards the BJP, PM Modi added that the aforementioned states will give BJP a chance.

PM Modi reiterates 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the assembly elections, PM Modi said that his party works on the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and strives for the welfare of the people whether it is the election season or not. He added that the mantra remains intact irrespective of his party being in majority or in a coalition. Moreover, PM Modi also addressed the question of anti-incumbency in BJP-ruled states and said that there is instead an atmosphere of 'pro-incumbency'.

Image: ANI, PTI