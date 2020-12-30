I'm With Didi: TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari Calls Being At Same Hotel As BJP Netas Coincidence

Scorching rumours of having any links with the BJP in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jitendra Tiwari said on Tuesday that he will rejoin the party's work within two days.

The Pandeveswar MLA said that his being at a top Kolkata hotel where BJP leaders were also present on Monday evening was coincidental and that he was having dinner with his family there.

Tiwari had resigned from all posts in Mamata Banerjee’s TMC earlier this month amid speculation that he would switch over to the Opposition BJP. The saffron party's state unit, however, opposed his induction. Subsequently, Tiwari apologised and returned to the TMC. Rumours say that the TMC leader has been in touch with the BJP ever since and he was seen at a hotel where the saffron party leaders were also present.

'I am with Didi': Tiwari

It is very painful to see that a section is trying to link me with BJP which is false. I am with Didi and in next 48 hours I will start working actively for Didi on ground to strengthen our party as per my capacity. — Jitendra Tiwari (@JitendraAsansol) December 29, 2020

Tiwari told reporters that he was spending time with his family in Kolkata and was at the hotel to have dinner with them and there is nothing more to it.

Jitendra Tiwari resigned as the chief of the Municipal Corporation of Asansol on December 17, days after he accused the West Bengal government of depriving the industrial city of central funds under the smart city project. He had alleged that within one hour of leaving the post of Municipal corporation administrator, his office was ransacked ‘on instructions from Kolkata’. Tiwari later resigned from the post of district chief of the party as well.

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP

Last month, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee received a big jolt after TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the state cabinet and from the primary membership of the party. He subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19. The disgruntled TMC leader's move came as a setback to TMC in the run-up to the WB Assembly polls due in April-May next year. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party- bolstering its chances in the 2021 elections.

