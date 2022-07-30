IMA Slams Punjab Min For Forcing Surgeon To Lie Down On Dirty Bed; Seeks Immediate Apology

After Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) to lie on a dirty bed, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded an immediate unconditional apology and resignation from the Minister. IMA has also appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately intervene and take necessary action against Jouramajra immediately.

"Indian Medical Association strongly condemns the derogatory action by Punjab Health Minister who humiliated Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on July 29, 2022. It is not only humiliation for the respected Vice-Chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, but Medical Fraternity across India has been insulted," IMA said in a press release.

It added, "IMA demands an immediate unconditional apology and resignation from the Health Minister of Punjab for his misbehaviour. IMA appeals to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab to immediately intervene and take necessary action against the minister immediately."

Punjab Health Min faces backlash for forcing surgeon to lie down on a dirty mattress

Punjab Health Minister Cheran Singh Jouramahra has received flak from several quarters after he forced BFUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital. Following the incident, Dr Bahadur resigned from his post.

The episode occurred on Friday, when the minister was on an inspection to Faridkot-situated Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the BFUHS.

The viral video shows Jouramajra placing a hand on the surgeon's shoulder while pointing toward the "damaged and dirty condition" of the mattress. He then ordered him to lay on the bed mattress.

#WATCH | Faridkot: Punjab Health Min Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital & took stock of infrastructure & arrangements. He also inspected mattresses being used for patients & made Vice-Chancellor lie down on the same upon seeing their poor condition pic.twitter.com/KVaxJ0oS2D — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

PCMS Association, a doctors' body in Punjab has strongly condemned the "unceremonious treatment" of Dr Bahadur. It said that the way the VC was treated was deplorable, notwithstanding the reason.

Opposition parties slammed the AAP dispensation over the incident. BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said that he episode is shameful and totally unacceptable while Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring demanded the minister's resignation.

Image: ANI