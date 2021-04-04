IMPACT: CBI To Probe 'Bengal Syndicate' Newsbreak; Union Minister Naqvi Slams Trinamool

In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation took note of the Bengal Syndicate tapes accessed by the Republic TV. CBI has now sought the tapes from team Republic in which alleged conversations between an unknown individual and coal scam accused Anup Majhi's right-hand man Ganesh Bagaria, exposing the 'syndicate culture' in Bengal govt. The exclusive tapes have caused a political stir ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls, where an emerging BJP is trying to oust the 10-year Trinamool rule.

Earlier the Republic TV received an email from the investigating officer of the coal scam from the Kolkata unit of CBI in which they said the Bagaria conversation that was aired on Saturday evening was very much relevant for further investigation. This is why CBI has sought the tapes from the channel.

The conversation is between an unknown individual and coal scam accused Anup Majhi's right-hand man Ganesh Bagaria

Secondly, his statement has already been recorded by CBI under section 164 of the CrPC

Ganesh Bagaria has also taken the names of certain political leaders & IPS officers

'Corruption, crime and misgovernance are TMC's USB': Naqvi

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has slammed TMC over Bengal Syndicate tapes and corruptive practices.

"Corruption, Crime and Misgovernance have been the USB of the TMC government in West Bengal. If you see the entire misgovernance, the corruption was done shamelessly and that too under the government's protection. Crime continued under the government's nose, also such criminal syndicates were running a parallel system and a parallel government. So the way Republic TV has exposed the government in front of the public is proof that the people of Bengal have been inhumanly and shamelessly looted, and those who have robbed are allowed by the government. The farewell of dishonest government has begun, so the loot which has been done from the public and those who have been given 100 per cent exemption of doing such crime will now be accounted for with interest by the public", he said. READ | In West Bengal, CM Mamata & Abhishek Banerjee take on UP CM Yogi & Suvendu's rallies today

Naqvi on TMC's allegations on paramilitary forces

"This act is being done before the defeat. When they lose the elections, they blame it on Election Commission or paramilitary forces, and at the end when nothing is left they'll break their head on the EVM. This is now pre-election drama."

CBI probes Anup Majhi

On March 30, Anup Majhi alias Lala, the main accused in the multi-crore rupees coal smuggling scam in West Bengal was questioned by CBI officials. Majhi who had been 'absconding' until now is the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam due to illegal mining operations at the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Asansol. CBI had raided several of Majhi's premises in Kolkata and in Asansol and Ranigunj. Agencies suspect that Majhi used to launder his criminal proceedings through the Hawala route and reportedly provided money and muscle power to politicians during elections.The case is being jointly probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), while the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). CBI has already questioned Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the case.