IMPACT: Karnataka Govt Calls CFI's Admission Of Leading Hijab Protest A 'warning To India'

After Campus Front of India confessed to leading the protest on Hijabs in Karnataka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government had been saying this right from the first day. Jnanendra, highlighting that CFI was taking up various programmes to disrupt the peace in the state, said that the future course of action with the respect to the organization will be decided by the state and central government together.

The Karnataka Home Minister said, "This is not an isolated incident, it is a warning sign for the whole country. We have full knowledge of who is behind this and who is leading this. Police are collecting all the evidence," and added, "My appeal is that our students shouldn't join hands with such organisations. If they listen to them, then it will become very difficult for us."

Campus Front of India leader admits 'leading protests from the front'

In a Republic TV's super exclusive report on Wednesday, the alleged CFI admitted on camera that it was allegedly leading the protests in colleges across the state in the backdrop of the hijab row. Speaking to Republic TV, CFI leader Aseel Akram confirmed that they were 'supporting the women' and leading the 'protest from the front'.

A meeting was called by the CFI, which as per the leader had in attendance, all the members of the organization. The purpose of the meeting, he said, was to establish 'peace' in the Udupi district of Karnataka which had people from all communities- be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian- living together until the outbreak of the recent controversy on Hijab.

Republic: Have you been asked to follow the court order? Aseel Akram: We will follow the court order. We have faith that the Court will give an order in our favour. If not, we have other options. Republic: So, for now, you will follow the interim order, and ask the women to remove hijab before class? Aseel Akram: See, we can't ask them to remove their hijab, it is their choice. If they want to wear hijab, they can. Republic: You were backing them up, right? Aseel Akram: We were not backing them up. We were leading the front, and supporting the girls. Republic: Will you ask them to follow the interim order? Aseel Akram: Look it is on them, it is their individual right. We cannot force them. Thank you.

Hijab Row

The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. Several petitions before the Karnataka HC were subsequently filed by Udupi college girls in January 2022.

On February 10, Karnataka HC had in its detailed interim order, restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. After witnessing a brief closure due to protests, schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.