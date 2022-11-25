IMPACT | Nagma Forced To Backtrack After Backing Richa Chadha's Tweet Insulting Martyrs

After receiving massive anger from scores of citizens, actor and Congress vice president of the Mumbai unit Nagma Morarji, who shockingly stood by Richa Chadha's offensive remarks against the Galwan martyrs, has now backtracked, and in an attempt to damage control, she stated that she has the utmost respect for the Army and the 20 martyrs.

Nagma backtracks after massive anger

Hv utmost respect and hv always supported Martyrs Indian Army it’s Valour our Forces our Brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to keep our Nation Secured. #GalwanClash happened we lost 20 of our Brave-hearts who wer martyred why reason Chinese soldiers entered LoC our territory — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) November 25, 2022

Earlier, Nagma backed a tweet of an ex-Army officer Ashok Kr Singh who said that Chadha was not mocking the sacrifice of the soldiers but rather targetting a "political statement given by a serving General to benefit BJP in elections."

Reacting to Singh's tweet, Nagma said "Quiet Right", thus backing Richa Chadha's statement against Army. It is pertinent to mention that Nagma's support for Chadha came after she had already issued an apology for her statement. This raised a question as to why Congress was backing Chadha for her outrageous tweet insulting the Army even when the actress already issued an apology for the same.

The Bollywood actor sparked a massive row over her tweet where she insulted and mocked the Indian Army martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan clash against China's People's Liberation Army. Responding to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark, where he stated that the Indian Army is fully prepared to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Chadha took a dig and wrote 'Galwan Says Hi', offhandedly mocking the Indian Jawans' sacrifices and valour in blocking China from grabbing Indian territory.