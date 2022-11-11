Days after Jitendra Awhad & his supporters stalled the screening of the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' and physically assaulted a cinemagoer, the Nationalist Congress Party leader was detained on Friday. Awadh was detained after being called by the Senior Police Inspector of Vartaknagar Police Station to record his statement.

#BREAKING | NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested after Republic campaign against he and his supporters' assault & hooliganism at a Mumbai theatre; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/9hbuhOiHaE — Republic (@republic) November 11, 2022

Republic had initiated a campaign highlighting the rampant political hooliganism that had been displayed on Monday, when Awhad barged into a multiplex in Thane with about a hundred of his supporters to forcefully stall the screening of a Marathi movie-- 'Har Har Mahadev' on Monday, alleging that the movie presents the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Not only did Jitendra Awhad and his followers stop the movie and harassed the moviegoers, forcing them to leave the theatre, but some of his supporters badly thrashed one person who tried opposing them. From the visuals, the NCP leader's supporters are seen ganging up against one man and brutally assaulting him, leaving his shirt torn.

In the viral clip, the NCP neta was seen doing some damage control. He allegedly tried to offer some money to the man who was assaulted. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak further, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.

Thereafter, the Thane police filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting and causing hurt. Thereafter, he along with 12 other party workers were sent notices by the Thane Police and were asked to come to the Vartaknagar Police Station and record their statements in the matter.