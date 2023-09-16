Implementation Of Manusmriti To Push 95% Of Indians Back To Slavery, Warns Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that there is an attempt being made to implement Manusmriti in the country and cautioned the citizens adding that it will force the citizens back to slavery. He made the statement during the 'Reading the Preamble' programme which was organised by the Social Welfare Department on Friday in a bid to mark the International Day of Democracy on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha.

“We need to be extremely careful of all those anti-constitutional forces as they are conspiring to implement Manusmriti in the country. Manusmriti means that 95 per cent of this country’s population will be forced back into slavery", said Siddaramaiah.

Notably, Manusmṛiti is a Sanskrit text which means Laws of Manu. It is one of the many legal texts and constitutions among the many Dharmaśāstras of Hinduism. In ancient India, the sages often wrote their ideas on how society should run in the manuscripts. It also tells about the aspects of the Arthashashtra, such as issues relating to statecraft and legal procedures.

While addressing the public, Karnataka CM stated that the Congress government in the state is working on the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar.

He stated that the grand old party's five guarantees are good for the people of Karnataka and asserted of fulfilling four out of five guarantees so far.

"All countries in the world have accepted democracy. There was democracy even during Gautama Buddha's time. Democracy was there in India even before the Constitution came into force. Democracy was strengthened after the Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar explained what the constitution is like in the Parliament. Every citizen of India needs to know about the Constitution,” he said.

Siddaramaiah added that one can maintain social justice in this society only if they have knowledge of the Constitution. The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all schools and colleges to read the preamble of the constitution during the prayer.