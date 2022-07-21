'Important To Know Who Is Fact-checker & Who Is Trying To Create Tension': Anurag Thakur

During the Question Hour of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on July 21 said that it is important to understand who is 'fact-checker' and who is creating unrest in the society in name of 'fact-checking'.

To a question by RJD MP Manoj Jha on recent legal action against 'fact-checkers', Union Minister Thakur said that it was important to understand who are 'fact-checkers' and who are involved in criminal activities.

"It is also important to know who is the fact checker and who is trying to create tension in the society by staying behind the 'fact check'. If anyone complains against such people, the law takes its own course," he said.

The I&B Minister further said that it is the law enforcement agencies of states that take action on complaints and not his Ministry.

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, who was arrested on June 27, walked out of prison on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail.

Zubair was held in police and judicial custody after six FIRs were registered against him in different parts of Uttar Pradesh for posting tweets that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Earlier, the court said that the directions for the transfer of investigations of the FIRs which have been registered in UP to the special cell of Delhi Police shall apply to all the existing FIRs forming the subject matter of the tweets as noted earlier and to any future FIR to be registered against him under the same subject matter.

94 YouTube channels, 747 URLs banned for anti-national activities: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur also informed the Parliament that the government has banned 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts and 747 URLs (uniform resource locator) on the web in 2021-22, which were engaged in anti-India activities.

He asserted that the government does not hesitate in taking action against those engaged in anti-national activities.