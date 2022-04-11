'Impossible For CPIM To Fight Elections Without Our Help' Avers Congress Leader PJ Kurien

After the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI) announced that it would not ally with the Indian National Congress (INC) at the national level, Congress leader PJ Kurien stated that the CPIM would be unable to fight an election on its own.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday on CPIM's decision not to ally with Congress, former deputy speaker of Rajya Sabha, Kurien said, "How can they fight alone? How can they fight without Congress? We lost the election in Uttar Pradesh but we have a presence in many states. CPIM fighting elections alone is impossible. It's an unrealistic approach."

On Congress leader KV Thomas attending the CPIM programme on Friday, PJ Kurien said that participating in the CPIM programme is not indiscipline. However, he said that it is not right to attend the event if there is a directive from the party's high command.

He went on to say that KV Thomas "disobeyed" the directives from high command. PJ Kurien said that there could be problems even at the grand old party and those problems need to be sorted out. Giving the example of Punjab, he said, "In Punjab, we could have won, but the problems were not sorted at the correct time."

It is pertinent to mention that Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas, disregarding his party's decision, attended a seminar arranged by the ruling CPI-M in Kerala's Kannur over which Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran wrote to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi urging "strict and befitting disciplinary action" against him.

Congress disciplinary panel to decide on KV Thomas

The disciplinary committee of Congress is expected to meet in Delhi on Monday to rule on the complaints filed against KV Thomas. The meeting will be held at 12 p.m., reported ANI, citing sources. Not only did KPCC President K Sudhakaran demand party's interim president Sonia Gandhi take strict action against Thomas, but he accused Thomas of "striking deals" with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sudhakaran further mentioned that the rebel leader had been denouncing the party’s ideology over the last few days.

"He had also addressed press conferences over the last two days, denouncing the ideological position of the Congress party and its political agenda. During his interactions with the media, he has made belittling statements against the AICC and State leadership, which has deeply hurt the sentiments of party cadres and the families of martyrs who gave their lives for the existence of our party," KPCC president wrote.

CPIM decides not to ally with Congress

The Majority of CPIM members resolved not to form any kind of alliance with the Indian National Congress earlier this week in the 23rd CPIM congress meeting. The Kerala wing of the CPIM in particular has been opposing alliance with Congress.

It is pertinent to mention that CPIM and Congress are rivals in Kerala politics. Many CPIM leaders aligned with the decision of not having an alliance with Congress at the national level. However, CPIM allowed for the state units to make decisions based on regional political requirements.