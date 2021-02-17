Improvement In Attendance Of RS Standing Committees, Chairman Naidu Writes Letter

The functioning of the eight Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs) of Rajya Sabha has witnessed an increase in attendance by 15% which is said to be a significant improvement. Also, there has been a 16% improvement in the average duration of meetings since their reconstitution in September 2019, ANI said citing sources.

"Appreciating the improved performance, Rajay Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had urged the Chairmen and members of the eight committees to endeavour 50 per cent attendance in the meetings of these committees besides targeting a minimum duration of two and half hours per each meeting given the efforts and costs involved in holding the meetings," the sources said.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu wrote letters of appraisal to each of the eight departments while sending therewith outcomes of the analysis of the functioning of these committees in September 2017. Naidu had assumed the office of Chairman of Rajya Sabha in August 2017.

These committees are reconstituted in September every year by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Each Committee has 10 members from Rajya Sabha and 21 from Lok Sabha. Attendance of 11 of the 31 members of each committee constitutes the quorum. "

"The eight committees of Rajya Sabha clocked average attendance of close to 50 per cent (49.34 per cent) in 172 meetings held since September 2019 marking 15 per cent increase over the average attendance of 42.90 per cent for the previous two years (2017-19)," said the sources.

"While no committee recorded an average attendance of 50 per cent during the two year period of 2017-19, three committees clocked more than 50 per cent attendance in the meetings held since September 2019. The Committee on Education, Women, Child, Youth and Sports reported the highest average attendance of 65.30 per cent followed by the Committee on Health and Family Welfare (52.46 per cent) and the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (50.42 per cent)," they added.

Naidu in his letters to the Chairman of the committees said, "The Department Related Standing Committees of the Parliament, introduced in 1993 have come to be acknowledged as instruments of effective functioning on behalf of the Parliament given their bipartisan consideration of various major issues, policies, Demands for Grants and legislative proposals as chosen/referred to them. The functioning of these Committees, particularly, during non-session periods highlights that Parliament functions not only during the sessions but round the year."

