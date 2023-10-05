In 1990, Rajiv Pitched For 'Casteless Society', Now Son Rahul Advocates The Opposite

On Monday, the Bihar State administration unveiled the findings of a caste-based census, presenting comprehensive data on the demographic composition of various caste categories within the State. Following the release of this data, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, commended the report and reiterated his call to provide people rights based on their representation in the population.

He took to social media and stated, "The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC + SC + ST are 84% there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge."

However, Rahul's current stance advocating for a caste-based census and rights allocation based on caste representation stands in stark contrast to his late father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi's perspective expressed 33 years ago in the Indian Parliament.

Our goal today must be a casteless society: Rajiv Gandhi in 1990

During a session on September 6, 1990, when the Mandal Commission was under discussion, Rajiv Gandhi, then the Leader of the Opposition, delivered a speech with a vision of a "casteless society".

"It is extremely sad that the thinking in this Government revolves around caste and perhaps that is why we are at this sorry," Rajiv began his speech.

"There has been, after a very long time, a caste tension like the one that has developed and the caste tension that we have seen today is on two levels— the first wave of caste tension was caused by the formula used by the National Front to get together, the AIGAR formula. The AIGAR formula was the casteist formula and it brought back casteism to electoral policy after a break of approximately 10 years. If you think back, it was in 1980 that the Congress under the leadership of Indira Gandhiji had raised the slogan 'Na jaat par, na patt par'," he said in his speech.

"Today we need to harness all the energies of the nation to develop so fast as to compete with other countries. That can only be done if we harness all the resources of our people. That includes the weakest, the most backward, and the poorest. They cannot be left out... The problems of backwardness are very real and they cannot be handled just by looking at any one aspect. You cannot say that we will give only education, so backwardness will go. You will start hitting at the roots, but it will take several years; you cannot say that we will give financial assistance and backwardness will go. It will help, but you cannot say only reservations will do. The fact is that you need a comprehensive plan," he said.

"The problem cannot be solved by playing politics or by limited politically motivated manipulations," Rajiv remarked.

After a series of commotion and interruptions and heated exchanges, Rajiv said, one thing in a clear tone. "Sir, our goal today must be a casteless society. Let us be very clear about that," the former PM told the chair. What unfolded next offers a valuable lesson for those in the Opposition.

He continued, saying, "If you believe in a casteless society, every major step you take must be such that you move towards a casteless society. And you must avoid taking any step which takes you towards a caste-ridden society."