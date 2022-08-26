In Ghulam Nabi Azad's first interview after quitting Congress, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister told Republic about how he 'could not take it anymore'. Speaking to Republic exclusively, the leading member of the 'G-23' highlighted that he joined Congress in 1977, and after having spent 50 years in the party, it would be wrong to say that he 'wanted something'.

"All I wanted was respect and Rahul Gandhi to stand by me...They humiliated me in meetings...I wished well for the party, our suggestions were for the good of the party," he told Republic, moments after penning a scathing detailed resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns

In his 5-page resignation letter, Azad had also come down heavily on ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi. He wrote, "Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice president by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Rahul Gandhi. The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India. ‘This ‘childish’ behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India."

The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister also elaborated on the numerous brain-storming sessions that took place, the recommendations of which were never implemented. The G-23 member particularly underlined how under the stewardship of Sonia and then, Rahul, since 2014, Congress has lost 2 Lok Sabha elections, and 39 out of the 49 Assembly elections.

"Before Bharat Jodo Yatra, the leadership should have undertaken the Congress Jodo exercise across the country. It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a-century-old association with the Indian Nation Congress, and hereby resign from all positions, including the primary membership of the INC," he concluded the letter as saying.

Rumour mills were abuzz about his political future after he did not agree to take charge as the Campaign Committee chairman of Congress for the upcoming J&K Assembly polls.