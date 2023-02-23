In A BIG Jolt To Congress, CR Kesavan, Grandson Of India's First Governor-Gen Dumps Party

In a massive jolt to Congress, CR Kesavan, the grandson of India's first Governor-General C Rajagpalachari, resigned from all party posts and primary membership of the grand old party on Thursday. In his letter addressed to Congress President Malliakarjun Kharge, Kesavan called his journey challenging and engaging. He added that not witnessing any "vestige of the value" made would his work for the party for over two decades. Kesavan has also mentioned the reason for not being a part of Congress' full-fledged Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Notably, this comes a month after Congressman AK Antony's son Anil Antony resigned from all party posts after being harassed by own Congress leaders and workers on his views on the BBC documentary.

Resignation letter of CR Kesavan

Leaving behind a successful career abroad, I returned to India to serve our nation. Driven by an ideology that was all-inclusive and committed to the goal of incremental national transformation, I joined the Congress Party in 2001. The journey thereafter was challenging and engaging. I got an opportunity to serve as Vice President [in the Rank of a State Minister] of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at Sriperumbudur, Member of the Prasar Bharati Board, National Council Member of the Indian Youth Congress and as a National Media Panelist, among others.

I earnestly thank the Party & Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji for all the responsibilities entrusted to me over the years in Government and the organization. I have forged cherished friendships here that will remain. But I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the Party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party presently symbolizes, stands for or seeks to propagate. This is why i had recently declined an organizational responsibility at the National Level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

It is time for me to chart a new path and therefore I resign from the Primary Membership of the Congress Party with immediate effect. I have also submitted to the appropriate authority my resignation as a Trustee of the Tamilnadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust. There will be speculation about me going to another Party but to set the record straight, I have not spoken to anybody and honestly do not know what will unfold next.

I will endeavour in good faith to resolutely serve our country through a political platform, it will be one where I can continue to steadfastly uphold the integrity & ideals of public life, instilled and defended by the founding fathers & mothers of I our great nation and my great-grandfather C. Rajagopalachari. Jai Hind!

