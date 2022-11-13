In A Bizarre Stunt, AAP Leader Climbs Transmission Tower After Denied Ticket For MCD Polls

The drama over party tickets intensified on Sunday after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the second list of its party candidates on November 12. In a bizarre stunt ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, AAP leader named Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed the tower of Shastri Park after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming elections, scheduled for December 4.

In a "strange" yet "funny" act, the former AAP Councillor was seen climbing a transmission tower after he was allegedly unhappy over the ticket distribution by his party for the upcoming MCD poll. Locals, police officials and fire brigade were present at the spot.

Exclusively speaking to Republic TV, the AAP leader said, "I don't have anything against AAP. I am just asking for my right. When I'll get my papers, I'll climb down. I am fighting for my right."

He then got down after the authorities worked for his safety and convinced him with one official even climbing all the way up. He alleged that tickets were being sold for Rs 2-3 crore.

#BREAKING | Bizarre stunt ahead of Delhi MCD polls. An AAP leader climbed the tower of Shastri Park after being denied a ticket.

AAP on Saturday announced the second of 117 candidates for the upcoming Delhi MCD polls. Earlier, on November 11, AAP released the first list of 134 candidates. The MCD elections will take place on December 4, while the results will be released on December 7.

Haseeb Ul Hasan recreates 'Nayak' scene

AAP's former Councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan is not new to controversies or performing weird stunts in public to attract attention. Earlier in March, this year, the AAP leader was seen recreating a scene from the movie named Nayak and jumped into a drain to clean it. Interestingly, he was later seen taking a milk bath in front of cameras and the public.

The bizarre act was reportedly performed by the leader in an effort to impress his party ahead of the MCD polls. The AAP leader visited the area in east Delhi and saw a drain stinking, it was then that he decided to take a plunge into the drain to clean it up in front of public.