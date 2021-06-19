In A Democracy, Decisions Must Be Taken Based On A Broad Consensus: LS Speaker On LJP Row

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the completion of two years of the 17th Lok Sabha spoke to the press and gave some valuable insights. Om Birla while talking about the latest LJP crisis asserted that the matter of the LJP is not of defection, but of election of the leader of the parliamentary party. He noted that LJP has had held a meeting of the parliamentary party and submitted the proceedings of the meeting to Lok Sabha Secretariat, which after verification, recognized the leader elected by the party.

Om Birla's statement on LJP Family Crisis

Noting the constitutional-unconstitutional debate going on in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the decision of recording Pashupati Paras as the parliamentary party head of LJP was appropriate as there were signatures of five MPs and the letter of the chief whip. Citing the ongoing debate, Om Birla also informed that if a party follows the due procedure to choose the parliamentary party leader and the chief submits a letter informing the same, then the decision is to be recorded.

Om Birla's Parliamentary Proceeding Experience

Speaking about the experience of conducting the parliamentary session, Om Birla said, "In a democracy, our effort should be to respect views of Opposition members. My attempt has been to give sufficient time to the party which has even a single member in the House. In a democracy, decisions should be taken based on a broad consensus & not just majority"

Om Birla further informed about the arguments between the parliamentarians that have turned into tradition to show placards & raise slogans in well of the House, in case of differences. He noted that throughout his tenure, he has tried to ensure that no one needs to come in the well. The LS Speaker said that some parliamentarians and chairmen of parliament committees demand virtual meetings but based on the Lok Saha rules to maintain confidentiality, meetings are not held in a virtual format or made available in the public domain.

Speaking about the criticism raised towards the new Parliament building, the LS Speaker said, "Both Houses had requested the govt to construct a new Parliament building, keeping in view our future requirements. The proposal for a new building was made by us, which the govt accepted. This is not a govt initiative... Criticism is a trait of the democracy."

Om Birla also spoke about the importance of parliamentary committees in putting forward recommendations to the administration. He informed that during the last session, 2664 recommendations were made by parliamentary committees, of which 1762 were accepted by the government.

Parliamentary committees discuss matters of public interests, rising above the party lines. During last session, 2664 recommendations were made by parliamentary committees, of which 1762 were accepted by govt. Definitely, parliamentary committees hold significance: LS Speaker pic.twitter.com/aND5tSiVnb — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

On completion of two years of 17th Lok Sabha, speaker Om Birla was also commended for his work in the assembly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciated the LS Speaker for enriching Parliamentary democracy and enhancing productivity.

"Over the last two years, Om Birla Ji has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many historic as well as pro-people legislations": PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/c00T9SOydg — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Image Source- ANI