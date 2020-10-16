In A First, BJP Takes On LJP For Criticising Nitish; Asks 'what Changed In Last 6 Months?'

In a first, BJP on Friday lashed out at LJP president Chirag Paswan for his repeated criticism of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the state polls. BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who is in-charge of Bihar, termed Paswan's remarks as "unfortunate". Mentioning that Paswan had contested and won the Jamui seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as a part of the NDA, he also recalled that the LJP chief had praised the functioning of the Bihar government as recently as February 2020. In a dig at Paswan, Yadav questioned what had led to a change in the LJP's stance in the last few months.

According to him, the Jamui MP was indulging in the politics of lies to further his own interests. Earlier on Thursday, Paswan clarified that his parting of ways with Nitish Kumar had nothing to do with the NDA seat-sharing formula. He alleged that JD(U) had worked against LJP candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in violation of the "coalition dharma". Moreover, the LJP president claimed that the Bihar CM had behaved in a haughty manner when his late father Ram Vilas Paswan requested him to accompany him for filing the nomination papers for Rajya Sabha.

चिराग पासवान द्वारा #NDA व नीतीश जी पर दिए बयान अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं। इसी गठबंधन में रहकर वे लोकेसभा चुनाव लड़े और सांसद बने।



फरवरी में दिल्ली में वे बिहार सरकार की तारीफों के पुल बांध रहे थे!



अचानक 6 महीने में क्या हो गया?



अब निजी स्वार्थ में झूठ की राजनीति कर रहे हैं! — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 16, 2020

Read: 'Sushil Modi Will Be Made Governor': RJD's Manoj Jha Predicts BJP's Defeat In Bihar Polls

LJP decides to contest polls separately

The upcoming Bihar Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. In a surprising development, LJP- an ally of NDA since 2014 decided to contest the polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Maintaining that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

In what set the rumour bills abuzz, he affirmed full faith in PM Modi's vision of a "double-engine ki sarkar" and predicted the formation of a BJP-LJP government in the state. However, BJP has consistently reiterated that Nitish Kumar will lead the Bihar government if NDA is re-elected. The declaration of results is scheduled for November 10.

Read: Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Sound Poll Bugle On October 23, To Address 12 Rallies In Total