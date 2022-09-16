In Maharashtra, trouble seems to be mounting for Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the party suffered a massive jolt in another political twist. The Shiv Sena party chiefs from 12 States have now extended their support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. All the 12 party chiefs held a meeting with CM Shinde in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Notably, this development comes a week ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's application seeking to restrain the Election Commission from deciding on the claim of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group over the "original" Shiv Sena party.

Meanwhile, earlier in July, the Thackeray camp witnessed a split after 12 Sena MPs joined hands with CM Shinde, following which, they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. CM Shinde informed that all the 12 MPs have submitted a letter to the Speaker to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha. The 12 Shiv Sena MPs are Shrikant Shinde, Dhairyasheel Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, and Bhavana Gawali. Youth leader Vikas Gogawale also joined the Shinde faction.

Change of guard in Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde and his rebellion led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. On June 30, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister, the rest of the ministers are yet to be sworn in. This had created quite a buzz in the camp as sources suggest that several rebel leaders from Shinde's camp can be appointed as ministers. On the other hand, as the new government is soon to be formed, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has filed a petition seeking disqualification of Shinde and 15 MLAs of his faction.

Over the past weeks, Maharashtra's political landscape remained on the edge with Shinde rebelling against the MVA government, causing Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to resign as CM. Shinde was appointed as the new CM, who also won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin, proving his government’s majority and cementing his position as Chief Minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena.

