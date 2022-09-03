In A Shocking Twist, Complaint Filed Against Woman Assaulted By BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali

After a video of Karnataka, BJP MLA from Karnataka Aravind Limbavali emerged wherein he is seen misbehaving and assaulting a woman after she approached the leader with her problems, a case has been filed against the woman who was assaulted by Limbavali.

Notably, the 1-minute 32-second video clearly shows how the BJP MLA was shouting at the woman while the onlookers watch. He was also seen threatening her with police action. However, in a bizarre turn of events, now a case has been filed against the victim woman on the basis of disturbing a public servant.

The Whitefield Police have filed an FIR against Roth Sagayi Meri, the victim, on the charges of obstructing duty of the MLA on the basis of a complaint filed by revenue officer Partha Sarathi.

It is alleged that the woman's commercial building and the compound were encroached upon by a Rajakaluve-- an interconnected network of water channels where a small obstruction can choke the water body. Accordingly, the officials were clearing the encroachment in the wake of CM Basavaraj Bommai's arrival.

Notably, at the same time, MLA Aravind Limbavali had come for an inspection, and the woman complained that the compound was vacated without even giving notice. Reacting to this, the MLA shouted in anger that he would not entertain her pleas. He also threatened to boot her into jail. The woman also stated that her building is not illegal and tried to approach the MLA with the legal documents.

BJP MLA assaulted a woman over her grievance

In the video, the woman while speaking to the agitated BJP leader Aravind Limbavali said "I am talking to you with respect, you don’t know how to talk to women. Learn something." To this, the BJP leader acted angrily and said, “ What respect? So what if you are a woman?… keep quiet. Don’t talk too much. I know how to talk in another tone."

The woman then said that she came to him for justice. To which Aravind Limbavalii said, “What justice? You are shameless. Do you have any self-respect? What justice are you talking about?” The Karnataka BJP leader then started shouting at the woman.

Aravind Limbavali's daughter misbehaved with cops

It is pertinent to mention that this incident came months after the former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter was also seen misbehaving and abusing police officials in Bengaluru in June. The Karnataka MLA's daughter also attacked a journalist who was trying to film the whole incident. Later, a verbal altercation broke out between her and the police officials.

According to the police, the BJP MLA's daughter was fined for rash driving, overtaking the police vehicle and violating traffic protocols. The police officials then blocked her car and questioned her rash driving, after which she lost her cool and started misbehaving with them.