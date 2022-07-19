In All-party Meet On Sri Lanka, Centre Presents Debt Report On States, Oppn Take Objection

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking after the all-party meeting which was organised to discuss ongoing Sri Lanka's economic situation stated that the situation in the island country is worrisome and unprecedented. EAM Jaishankar further added as 'many were worried about the situation in Sri Lanka', the Finance Ministry was asked to make a statewise presentation of the states' debt situation.

Jaishankar said, "Many are worried about what are the lessons we have taken from Sri Lanka hence we had asked the finance ministry to make a presentation about every state."

Sources suggested that all opposition parties objected to this move of the Centre. According to ANI sources, "All Opposition parties (at the all-party meeting) objected to the mention of the financial condition of the Indian states in a meeting on Sri Lanka."

According to ANI, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi too objected to the move saying, "We strongly objected to the mention of state borrowings. Why not what the Centre is borrowing? Why bring politics into this? The BJP office, through its political motives, has highlighted the Telangana fiscal issues."

Giving out further details, Jaishakar stated that 28 members of different parties attended the meeting while 46 were invited for this all-important discussion. He said, "It was a meeting of all party leaders. Our briefing was on the situation in Sri Lanka. The number of leaders who came was 38. We had invited 46 parties, and 28 parties attended. From our side, there were 8 ministers, including Pralhad Joshi and Purshottam Rupala."

He added, "This was a government's initiative...There's a very serious crisis in Sri Lanka, the situation there is unprecedented in terms of what we are seeing and the financial, social & political consequences of that. It's our very close neighbour. So, naturally, the level of concern, as well as the worry that there would be spillover to India, is there. If there is instability in any neighbouring country or any violence, that is a matter of deep concern to us."

India helps Sri Lanka amid crisis

India has risen to become Colombo's top lender in the first four months of 2022 in an effort to help Sri Lanka recover from its debilitating economic crisis. The island nation, which is experiencing the worst financial collapse in seven decades, has received loans from New Delhi totalling close to $376.9 million, according to information on the allocation of funds provided by Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry, a report from Daily Mirror stated. From January 1 to April 30, India's grants and line of credit surpassed China's lending aid, which totalled $67.9 million.

The report also called China's loans "paltry" in comparison to India's assistance, which New Delhi started offering after Colombo complained about an "extreme shortage". According to the research, with a loan amount of $359.6 million, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is second only to India in terms of repayment, while the World Bank has only disbursed $67.3 million. This increased Sri Lanka's overall loan receipts for the first four months of 2022 to $968.1 million.