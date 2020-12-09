In Amitabh Kant's 'too Much Democracy' Row, Rahul Gandhi Slams PM; NITI Aayog CEO Explains

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Central government over its initiatives and said that reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are equal to "theft." In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "That’s why they need to get rid of democracy." along with #TooMuchDemocracy.

Rahul Gandhi's reactions comes a day after NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday was quoted saying that it is difficult to carry out tough reforms in India as there is 'too much of democracy', and emphasised that more reforms are needed make the country competitive.

Under Mr Modi



Reform = Theft.



That’s why they need to get rid of democracy. #TooMuchDemocracy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 9, 2020

'We have too much of democracy': Kant's purported remarks

Addressing a virtual event organised by Swarajya magazine, Kant said that for the first time, the Centre has carried out hard reforms across sectors, including mining, coal, labour, agriculture, and the next wave of reforms must be pushed by the states. "Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done," he said, according to news agency PTI.

"It is not easy to compete against China without hard reforms," Kant said. "This government has demonstrated the political will to carry out hard reforms," he added. However, Amitabh Kant clarified on his remarks and said, "This is definitely not what I said. I was speaking about the MEIS scheme and resources being spread thin and the need for creating global champions in the manufacturing sector." Several media houses including digital arms of two national dailies who had published the report also took it down after the NITI Aayog CEO's clarification.

READ | Centre sends five-point agriculture laws amendment proposal; farmers huddle up to assess

READ | BJP surrounds Kolkata airport as Nadda arrives; Mamata's TMC says 'he doesn't know Bengal'

Replying to a question on protests by farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, against the Centre's new farm laws, Kant said the agriculture sector needs reforms. "It is very important to understand this that MSPs (minimum support price) will be there, mandis will remain...farmers must have a choice to sell their products as they benefit out of this," he noted.

READ | Key meet at DCGI on Pfizer, Serum & Covaxin's vaccines; 64 diplomats visit Bharat Biotech

READ | 'Don't misguide': Kumaraswamy blunts Congress attack as JDS backs Karnataka BJP's land law