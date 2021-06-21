In Amritsar, Kejriwal Says AAP Punjab CM Face To Be Sikh; Inducts 'Aam Aadmi's Policeman'

Faced with protests from Opposition parties on his visit to Punjab to kickstart Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign for the upcoming Assembly Elections, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced AAP's chief ministerial candidate will be from the Sikh community. Promising a political revolution in the state, the AAP supremo avered that his party's CM face for the 2022 polls will be someone whom the whole Punjab is proud of and will be acceptable to the entire state.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, CM Kejriwal said, "AAP's CM candidate will be from the local Sikh community and someone that the whole Punjab will be proud of."

In the Congress-ruled Assembly at present, the Aam Aadmi Party holds 16 seats and is not in an alliance with any other party. Punjab's AAP unit is led by Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, popular in Punjab as a comedian prior to his leap into politics. Congress holds 80 seats in the Assembly while the Akalis have been elected in 14 constituencies. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced an alliance with the BSP, making it the first alliance to be announced in the run-up to the polls.

Former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap joins AAP

Sounding the poll bugle in Punjab, Kejriwal welcomed former Punjab police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap into the party on his visit. Kunwar Vijay Pratap was part of Punjab's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case. Calling him 'Aam Aadmi's policeman', Kejriwal promised to deliver justice in the Bargari sacrileges as well as usher in a new revolution for Punjab.

In Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister also lashed out at the Opposition parties in the state, saying that while they were all focused on assuming power, the AAP would work towards the development of the state. "Everyone today is fighting like dogs to get power. When people are hard hit by COVID-19, they (Congress) are fighting like animals. The other party has terrible cases of corruption. The third party is not even allowed to enter inside. Who is concerned about Punjab? No one," Kejriwal asserted.

'Kejriwal go back' posters put up in Punjab

Opposing the AAP chief's visit to Punjab, several posters and protests were witnessed in the state, in Amritsar particularly, as the Delhi CM arrived to sound the poll bugle. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) activists staged a protest against Kejriwal on his arrival, by showing black flags. Some even lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann, terming him as a 'drunkard' (a reference to a previous infamous incident.)

Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s supporter Mithu Madan put out the posters against Kejriwal. Posters were put up prior to Kejriwal's arrival in Amritsar for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections with slogans -'Kejriwal, go back' and 'first handle Delhi and then come to Punjab.'

