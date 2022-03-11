In Andhra Pradesh, TDP Protests Outside Assembly Over 'financial Crisis' In State

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs took out a protest rally outside the Andhra Pradesh Assembly demanding the state government to clarify on the Rs. 94,399 Crore expenditure made without getting necessary budget approvals. The TDP legislators led by party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, state president Atchannaidu along with other leaders raised slogans against the YCP regime's 'scams and frauds'. They held placards and banners, asking what happened to the massive multi-crore loans brought by the Government in the past three years.

TDP MLAs protest outside AP assembly

The TDP MLAs raised doubts whether the unaccounted Rs. 94,399 crore public funds had found their way into the Tadepalli palace treasury. The YSRCP regime was trying to bring more multi-crore loans without any financial discipline. Expressing concern, the TDP MLAs said that contrary to the ruling YCP leaders' claims, AP stood in 19th place in DBT (direct benefit transfer) schemes. Economic inequalities increased and capital expenditure came down. The YCP rule brought massive loans of over Rs. 4 Lakh Crore but there was no development. Even the Polavaram project was put in cold storage.

The TDP MLAs and MLCs had slammed the Government for using even the Coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to bring more loans. All these massive loans were only misused for the scams that were committed in the name of welfare schemes, thereby pushing the State into a deeper financial mess.

The opposition legislators deplored that not even the North Eastern States have witnessed such a deep financial bankruptcy that AP was facing now. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Orissa were showing financial discipline. Large States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar had also maintained utmost financial restraint. But the YCP regime in AP had totally destroyed the state's finances and economy.