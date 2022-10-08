In Assam, Amit Shah, Nadda Tear Into Congress; 'Should Learn Bharat Jodo From BJP'

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went all guns blazing at the Congress on Saturday, October 8. In their speech at the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda blamed Congress for pushing the North East towards violence and anarchy.

BJP goes all guns blazing at Congress

"During the 70-year-long Congress regime, there were efforts made for 'Bharat Todo', the party stood there as a silent spectator. Then, PM Modi came to power and put a stop to the 'Bharat Todo' process and started the 'Bharat Jodo' process. For those people, who are working on 'Bharat Jodo' today, the peace and development in North East, brought about in 8 years, is a great example of how unity can be established without delivering any speech," the former Bharatiya Janata Party National President said, in the presence of the incumbent holder of the post, JP Nadda.

On similar lines, JP Nadda, in his address, said, "This North East and Assam were neglected in the Congress government. Ever since Modi ji became the Prime Minister, he visited the North East 50 times and brought this state into the mainstream of development."

#WATCH | Assam: During Congress rule there was a process of breaking India in northeast & Congress witnessed it silently...For those who want to do 'Bharat Jodo' peace in northeast is an example of how country can be united without giving a single speech: Union HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/LIaGnjXPCx — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

HM Shah and J P Nadda inaugurated the party's new headquarters in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party head Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others. The leaders then went through all floors of the six-storeyed building named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

JP Nadda also virtually laid the foundation stones of nine district party offices while Shah pressed the remote to do the same for 102 BJP regional offices in the state.

(With agency inputs)