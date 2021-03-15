In Assam, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Questions Congress Over U-turn On Badruddin Ajmal

Bharatiya Janata Party's face for Jalukbari constituency in Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at the Congress party on Monday stating that "To make promises, what does Congress have as guarantee? You are making hollow promises." He remarked that the focus of this Assembly election is on the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the BJP.

'Why aligning with Ajmal when you previously called him untouchable?'

Speaking to reporters, he said "Our only question to Congress is that when you have Priyanka and Rahul with you when you are so strong, why do you have to align with Ajmal? On many occasions previously, Congress declared that Mr. Ajmal is untouchable. Now, why are you with him?"



The BJP leader then said that Badaruddin Ajmal is an "outsider" to Assam and is still not aware of the state's culture. Sarma said "In this election, Congress is not an issue. Our entire issue is on how to align with Badaruddin Ajmal because you cannot have a migrant Muslim who has not yet adopted the Assamese culture fully. He is hardly seen in any of the Bihu gatherings."

'Congress has compromised Assam's soul to grab power'

He continued, "You have seen the kind of communal statements he (Ajmal) makes. So the focus in this election is on Ajmal's AIUDF and the BJP, and not on Congress or any of the Gogois," he reiterated. He further took a dig at the Congress and alleged that the party has compromised Assam's soul for grabbing power.



Answering one of the questions on objections raised by the Congress on PM Modi or Amit Shah's visit to the state, Sarma said "It is not a matter of concern if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah visits Assam. In fact, people are happy on their visit. Congress makes baseless statements saying that if the PM or the Home Minister comes to Assam, things will go wrong. What is this? This is the kind of message the Congress wants to deliver?"



Congress has entered Mahajot (grand alliance) with seven parties in Assam including the AIUDF, CPI (M), and the Rashtriya Janata Dal who recently joined the alliance. The elections will be held in three phases in Assam starting March 27, and the results will be declared on May 2.

