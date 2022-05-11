In Assam, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Reignites CAA Debate; Says 'BJP Using It As A Carrot'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has targetted the BJP led-central government over its stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged that the incumbent government is using it as a 'carrot'. The TMC leader pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to West Bengal, spoke about implementing the Act but did not utter a word about the same in the North-Eastern state of Assam.

Targetting the 'confused' state of BJP, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Even CM here (Assam) is not confirmed about CAA." Banerjee reaffirmed that the CAA is a draconian law and that the TMC government will never support it. TMC leader said, "Shah speaking so much on CAA in West Bengal. And nothing about that in Assam? We completely oppose this draconian law."

India is in danger: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee alleged that no one is safe in the country under BJP's rule. Elaborating his allegation, Banerjee averred that police, doctors, journalists and political leaders who speak against the ruling party are unsafe in the country. He further added that people should stop seeing everything from the Hindu-Muslim point of view as India is in danger. The TMC leader said, "Some say Hindus are in danger, some say Muslims are in danger. But I say, take off your spectacles of religion, you will see that India is in danger."

TMC 'main opposition' in North East?

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who was in Assam to inaugurate his new TMC office, exuded confidence that his party will become the new opposition in the North-East region. Sidelining the Congress party, Banerjee showed confidence that his party would give a tough fight to the BJP led-NDA government in Tripura and Meghalaya in the upcoming assembly polls in 2023. He said, "Meghalaya and Tripura we will give a tough fight as we are the main opposition in NE now."

Infiltration issue in West Bengal

Talking about the infiltration situation in West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee shirked responsibility and said that it is the job of the Border Security Force (BSF). The attacks by Banerjee come after Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on West Bengal's infiltration issue wherein the Union Minister accused the TMC regime of not allowing the Centre to perform its duty. Importantly, the Home Minister lauded PM Modi's fight against infiltration and said, "PM Modi-led BJP has never accepted infiltration and infiltrators. We freed all encroached land. These infiltrators are trying to diminish Assam's identity."

Image: PTI