'In Assembly For Just 46 Min': Fadnavis Ridicules Uddhav After Aditya's 'afraid' Remark

Intensifying the war of words, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and taunted him stating that he should not talk about saving the democracy when he can even attend an entire session of the state Legislative Council. The Deputy Chief Minister's comments came after Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray stated that the Eknath Shinde-led state government is afraid him.

Taunting former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for attending the legislative Council for just 46 minutes in the entire session, Fadnavis while speaking in the House said, "Those who say democracy is in danger, were only there in the assembly for 46 minutes."

Notably, Shiv Sena was divided into two factions after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion in the month of June 2022. After Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, Eknath Shide was made the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The development came after MLAs of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena switched sides and joined Shinde in his rebellion.

'We took 50 MLAs': Fadnavis mocks Uddhav

Responding to Aditya Thackeray's statement, Devendra Fadnavis said, "We are not afraid of even his father. We formed a government in the state by taking 50 MLAs from his party under his nose. He had said that Mumbai would burn, but not even a matchstick was burnt."

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's comments came in response to Uddhav Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena leader where he took a swipe at the state government and said, "The Eknath Shinde-led government is afraid of a 32- year old and therefore is targeting him."