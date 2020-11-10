In Backdrop Of Arnab's Arrest, BJP Leaders Meet Maha Guv; Vow To Safeguard People's Rights

On Tuesday, a BJP delegation met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari alleging curbs on the freedom of speech in the state. This came in the backdrop of the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Praveen Darekar, Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other senior MLAs urged the Governor to constitute a committee to look into the cases registered against 53 journalists and social media users. They opined that this committee should consist of a retired judge, ex-Chief Secretary and activists.

'Freedom of speech is being curbed'

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, the Mumbai BJP chief contended that the Maharashtra government was committing illegal acts to stop people from speaking against it. He affirmed that BJP will go to any extent to safeguard the rights of the people if the law is misused in the state. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government saying, "Instead of functioning on democratic principles, the Thackeray government is functioning on the violence model. The common man feels that it has become a pro-violence government".

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha remarked, "Today, the freedom of speech is being curbed even more than the Emergency days. Directly making an arrest in a closed case reopened without taking the permission of the court and harassment via the police- these illegal acts are being done by the government to ensure that no one speaks against it. We have requested the Governor to constitute a committee comprising retired Chief Justice, retired Chief Secretary and RTI activists. It will be work under the leadership of the Governor and submit a report to him. The Governor should take appropriate action on the findings of the report. On behalf of the people, we told him that people’s patience is coming to an end. The dictatorship has crossed all limits. We will not let Maharashtra become Bengal. If the law is misused in Maharashtra, BJP will go to any extent for protecting the rights of people."

