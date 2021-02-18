In Bengal, Amit Shah Says 'Jai Shree Ram' Not A Religious Slogan For People Anymore’

Sounding the poll bugle for the assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the fifth Poribortan (Parivartan) Yatra from Kakdwip in Bengal. Setting the agenda for the elections, the Home Minister spoke exclusively to Republic's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor while he had visited a village, nearly 200 km away from Kolkata. Amid the crowd gathering to get a glimpse of the home minister, Amit Shah expressed delight when he came to know that the home he visited for lunch has been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"I was extremely delighted to know that the motherly lady inside who was cooking for us said her house was constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," Shah said.

Speaking of the TMC's disaffection towards the "Jai Shree Ram" slogan, Amit Shah said, "Now TMC people will not be able to harass us as the number of people who are with us, it is difficult for them to torture these many people. The slogan of Jai Shree Ram is not a religious slogan anymore for people of Bengal. You (Mamata) did appeasement politics for 10 years, it has become the slogan of people's anger against you. Will you have to go to court to offer Durga Puja? Teachers and children will be beaten on Vasant Panchami for offering Saraswati puja? Why? Mamata Banerjee will have to answer this. The more she hates the slogan, the more louder it will grow."

This statement by the home minister comes in view of Mamata Banerjee's reactions to people raising slogan of Jai Shree Ram on multiple occasions. Mamata Banerjee has got furious when people raised the slogans, including the one on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary where she boycotted the speech and refused to address the crowd after the people raised the slogan.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Amit Shah Promises "No TMC Goon Will Dare To Stop People Of Bengal From Voting"

READ | Railways Refutes Mamata's Claims On Attack On TMC Min: 'Law & Order A State Govt Subject'

'Only 25-30 Central schemes out of 115 reach Bengal': Amit Shah

The Home Minister claimed that the TMC government has always obstructed the welfare schemes of the Centre and did not allow people of the state to get the benefits of the schemes.

"Only 25 to 30 out of 115 schemes of the Centre, the benefits of which can be directly received by the beneficiaries are there. No other schemes have been allowed. She doesn't allow percolation of other schemes. We bring schemes for fishermen, she objects, we bring schemes for farmers she stops them. For health benefits we bring card up to 5 lakhs, she stops them. The entire efforts are towards corruption and vote bank politics," Amit Shah said.

Speaking with Network's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor, the Union Home Minister once again exuded confidence of winning over 200 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while opining that the people of the state are desperately waiting for a change.

Speaking over Mamata Banerjee's enmity with the people who are in support of BJP, Amit Shah said, "See this may go on for a while, but I want to assure the people of Bengal not to be scared of anything. On the day of voting, not a single goon of TMC will have the guts to go on the booth and harass or stop the people from voting. We have requested the election commission to deploy paramilitary forces and maintain a secure and violent free environment even in villages."

READ | In Poll-bound West Bengal, Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Bharat Sevashram Sangha

READ | Bengal To Witness Clash Of Titans As Mamata And Amit Shah To Address Rallies In Same District Thursday

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Thursday. The saffron party has made major inroads in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 assembly polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats. Moreover, the exit of TMC members with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP has also become a major hindrance for the ruling party. The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political violence and mudslinging. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.