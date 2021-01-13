In Bengal, BJP Repeats It'll Win Over 200 Seats As UP DyCM Contradicts Prashant Kishor

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Pradesh Maurya who is currently in West Bengal for a 3-day visit said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make inroads to the state in the upcoming assembly elections this year. Speaking further, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister said that BJP will definitely win more than 200 seats in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya: 'BJP will win in Bengal'

आज पश्चिम बंगाल में सार्वजनिक एवं संगठनात्मक कार्यक्रम

👉रोड-शो

स्थान- ब्रह्ममयी काली मंदिर से जटेश्वर शिव मंदिर तक

समय - 11:30 बजे, सुबह

👉कृषक सुरक्षा अभियान

समय - 01:15 बजे, दोपहर

स्थान - बेनेर पारा गाँव

👉जन सभा

समय - 03:00 बजे, दोपहर

स्थान - गंगा जूट मील, बांसबेरिया pic.twitter.com/zHveqEUZz8 — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 13, 2021

Taking to Twitter, UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya informed that on Tuesday he will be conducting a roadshow from Brahmamayi Kali temple to Jateshwar Shiva temple at 11:30 am. Later during the day, the Minister will participate in Farmer Saftey Campaign in Benar Para village at 1:15 pm and then at 3:00 pm he will attend a public meeting at Ganfa Jute Mile, Bandberia, Bengal.

READ | UP Deputy CM Assures Cow Slaughter Law Will Be Implemented Strictly; Upto 10 Years In Jail

Clashes between TMC-BJP in East Midnapore

In another case of political violence in poll-bound West Bengal, BJP and TMC workers clashed in Bhaja Chauli village during a flag hoisting program in the state's East Midnapore area on Sunday. As per sources, five BJP workers have been injured in the clashes which the saffron party said was instigated by the ruling TMC.

READ | Prashant Kishor Predicts How Many Seats BJP Will Win In Bengal Elections; Says 'save This'

Over the past several months, several incidents of political violence have been reported from the state, with the top brass of the BJP alleging that the attacks were being orchestrated by the TMC which was has been rattled by the saffron party's growing influence in the state.

READ | Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee Paved Way For BJP In Bengal

In fact, this is the second attack in Midnapore which comes weeks after a convoy of BJP workers was attacked when it was returning back after attending Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the area. The attacks have not only been limited to the ground workers of the saffron party in the state. On December 10, BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked by alleged TMC goons when he was on his way to Diamond Harbour. During the incident, 8 leaders including senior leaders such as Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy were left injured.

READ | 'Mamata Is Scared' Vs 'BJP Is Speaking Nonsense': Bengal Twitter War Explodes Amid Covid

West Bengal elections

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections. Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Prashant Kishor has raised the stakes by saying that the BJP won't cross 99 seats, else he'll quit his work in politics.

READ | 'Bengalis Will Take Up Arms Against Outsiders': TMC's Sukhendu Roy Warns BJP In Bengal