In Bengal Cash Scam, Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody

In a major update in the West Bengal Cash scam case, former state minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee on Friday were sent to 14 days judicial custody till August 18, 2022. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought custody of both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. During the hearing, the agency stated that Partha is "the most powerful man of this scam", and while his lawyer prayed for bail, after the order was briefly reserved, Partha Chatterjee & Arpita Mukherjee have now been sent to judicial custody.

Arpita will be kept in Alipore women correctional home whereas Partha in Presidency jail. It is expected that the ED will interrogate both of them and record statements.

Arpita's lawyer had told the court that her life is in danger. On the other hand, Partha Chatterjee's lawyer said that the documents found by Chatterjee's joint company 'Apa Utility Services' with Arpita Mukherjee are false, and the documents naming the ex-minister as a nominee on Arpita's 31 life insurance policies are false as well. Chatterjee's legal advisor has also offered that his client will resign from the post of MLA, if needed, while applying for his bail to the court.

'50 bank accounts suspicious': ED in court

The ED has also told the court about 50 suspicious bank accounts which are currently under their radar. The central agency also stated that it wants a forensic audit of the 'Apa Utility Services' company and these accounts found so far. The ED has sought permission to interrogate them in jail.

This comes two days after their custody was extended till August 5. During the hearing on Wednesday, the ED highlighted, "In total 9 properties have been found in Mukherjee's name, and in 4 one of them Chatterjee is the co-purchaser. There is a partnership deed, both Arpita and Partha have 50-50 shares...From where and how the money came? We want to know bank details...Forensics is trying to retrieve a huge volume of data. We seek 4-day custody."

Partha Chatterjee was arrested last month, after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore were initially recovered from the Kolkata residence of his alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee.

ED Recovers Cash From Partha Chatterjee’s Aide's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crore from Arpita Mukherjee's residence during an overnight raid last week. The recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized from her flat in south Kolkata a week earlier. A black diary was also recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours on July 23. Chatterjee became the first minister to be sacked from the cabinet, after the TMC returned to power in the state in 2021.