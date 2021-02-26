In Bengal, Rajnath Singh Questions CM Mamata On Passing Down Benefits Of Centre's Schemes

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for not implementing the Centre's schemes in the state while addressing a public rally in Balurghat of West Bengal. Rajnath Singh said that he doesn't know if 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) allowed the authorities to open 'Jan Dhan' accounts in the state, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the promised amount should reach the common people.

Rajnath Singh says Modi Ji is a 'majboot PM'

Addressing a public rally ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, Rajnath Singh said, "I don't know if Didi allowed the opening of Jan Dhan accounts in West Bengal but when the scheme was brought, our former PM Rajiv Gandhi said out of 100 paise sent, people got 14 paise. Modi Ji said he's not 'majboor PM' but 'majboot PM', and made sure 100 paisa reaches people."

The Union Minister asserted that if the BJP will come into power in West Bengal, the party will ensure that the government will follow the principle "Justice to all, appeasement of none". He opined that it shall not continue the tradition of establishing the government on the basis of caste and religion. Singh said, "We'll not run govt on basis of caste and religion but on basis of justice and humanity. 'Justice to all, appeasement of none' will be our principle. TMC has put politics above people. It's the reason they don't allow the implementation of Centre's schemes in State."

Observing the huge gathering at the BJP rallies, Rajnath Singh said that it signifies that the republic of West Bengal want to bring the BJP to power, not Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Union Defence Minister asserted, "People are gathering in huge numbers at our rallies in West Bengal. It shows that people of State have made up their minds to oust Mamata didi and bring BJP."

A short while after Rajnath Singh addressed the rally, the Election Commission announced that West Bengal would be going to polls in 8 phases with the results being announced on May 2, along with the results of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

