In Bengaluru, AAP Workers Protest Against Corruption In KPSC; Police Detain Cadre

In a massive development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested against the head office of the Karnataka Public Service Commission in Bengaluru over alleged corruption on Wednesday. This comes after the party alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government had been "auctioning off" government jobs to the highest bidder when there is a larger unemployment crisis in the state. The protest is being led by AAP's Bengaluru President Mohan Dasari.

In visuals of the protest accessed, heavy police deployment was seen at the site where AAP workers were protesting. In the dramatic visuals, the workers can be seen being pushed in a police van as the Karnataka police detained them.

AAP workers demand KPSC people involved in corruption, be booked

The AAP workers were demanding the head of KPSC and the people involved in corruption to be booked and accused the current government of shifting from moral duties. While speaking to the reporters, Bengaluru AAP President Mohan Dasari said, "The government will take five years to conduct one exam and declare the results. How long should youngsters wait? Is it fair to expect them to lose five precious years of their life?" The AAP leaders have also alleged that protesting women were manhandled by the police.

The government will take 5 years to conduct one exam and declare the results. How long should youngsters wait ? Is it fair to expect them to lose 5 precious years of their life @BJP4Karnataka @MohanDasari_ #KPSC pic.twitter.com/wv73okOWHQ — AAP Bengaluru (@AAPBangalore) May 4, 2022

Protesting women been treated like this, whom are we protesting, why this kind of treatment..??? https://t.co/PDwecorhYv — Mohan Dasari - ಮೋಹನ್ ದಾಸರಿ (@MohanDasari_) May 4, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Dasari posted several pictures from the protesting site and slammed KPSC for the "rampant corruption." He tweeted, "#KPSC formed in 1951 to give young aspirants to opportunities in Govt sector and now a disaster, drowned in rampant corruption and gives no hope and future to bright aspirants for KAS, KPS & other govt agencies. And fight the continues. @ArvindKejriwal @dilipkpandey @aapkaprithvi."

#KPSC formed in 1951 to give young aspirants to opportunities in Govt sector and now a disaster, drowned in rampant corruption and gives no hope and future to bright aspirants for KAS, KPS & other govt agencies. And fight the continues. @ArvindKejriwal @dilipkpandey @aapkaprithvi pic.twitter.com/b8EoqAO8cw — Mohan Dasari - ಮೋಹನ್ ದಾಸರಿ (@MohanDasari_) May 4, 2022

This is not the first time, the AAP workers have staged a protest. Earlier in the month of April, the workers of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had protested against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, who was booked in the suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil. The workers were seen protesting outside CM Basavaraj Bommai's office and several protestors were also detained by the police.