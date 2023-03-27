In Bengaluru, Congress Marches With Mashaals To Protest Rahul Removal | WATCH

Youth Congress workers on Sunday, March 26, in Bengaluru held a 'Mashaal March' against the Central government in the wake of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha following the conviction of the legislator by a Gujarat Court in a defamation case.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Youth Congress Workers hold 'Mashal March' in Bengaluru against the Central government in the wake of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Police present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/oI38c45Xmw March 26, 2023

Congress held a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" at Delhi's Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, March 26. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and senior leaders KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, and Salman Khurshid participated in the Satyagraha at Rajghat along with the party's top brass.

The disqualification of the leader of the grand old party has sparked an insurrection, and protests by the Congress workers are being witnessed all across the nation, including in Lucknow, Wayanad, and the national capital, in the past few days.

Gandhi's former constituency of Wayanad in Kerala saw strong protests earlier this week, with many being detained and removed from the protest sites. Moreover, members of the party's youth and student wings marched to the BSNL headquarters and sat on the road, effectively obstructing traffic. Workers for Congress also set fire to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigy.

The Chandigarh Youth Congress in Punjab stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station in protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the House of Representatives.

Why Rahul Gandhi get disqualified?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified on Friday after the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Surat convicted him and sentenced him to a two-year jail term in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. The Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notice the next day stating his disqualification from membership in Parliament.

The notification of the Lok Sabha secretariat said, "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e., 23 March 2023, in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."