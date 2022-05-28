In Bengaluru, JDS Workers Scuffle With Farmer Activists After Stung Leader Is Ink-attacked

A popular farmer leader of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Kodihalli Chandrasekhar who had recently extended his support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state, has been facing 'corruption' allegations following a sting operation that was carried out by a local news channel. Following this while many opposition leaders are demanding a CBI investigation regarding the sting operation and Chandrashekhar's dealings over the past few years, the farmer leader on Saturday arrived at the Bengaluru Press Club to address a press conference for clarifying his stance on the allegations leveled against him.

However, he was confronted by several agitated JDS workers who were protesting against Chandrasekhar stating that he has no right to address a press conference and has insulted the farmers of the state. As per Republic TV's ground report from Bengaluru, the JDS workers were already present at the site when Chandrasekhar arrived and soon went after him to stop him from entering the press club. When he arrived there, black ink was also thrown on the farm leader.

On the other hand, supporters of Kodihalli Chandrasekhar were also gathered at the press club and were seen engaging in a heated brawl with the JDS workers stating that he has every right to put his statement and should not be stopped. Some of the protesting farmers supporting Kodihalli Chandrasekhar spoke to Republic and said that the "JDS goons" are protesting and attacking the farmers over there.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha protests against Kodihalli Chandrasekhar

On the other hand, while farmers and JDS workers got into a major scuffle in Bengaluru, some members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) were also seen staging a protest against Chandrasekhar outside the Mysuru District Court on Saturday. According to the local media, members of the organisation have denied its association with the farmer leader, and also demanded a CBI investigation into his dealings.

Speaking on the same, KRRS President spoke to the media during the protest and said that farmers have been protesting for a very long time but some are taking advantage of it. "In the name of farmers' interests, Kodihalli tried to interfere in the KSRTC protest which was not needed", he added.

Sting operation on Kodihalli Chandrasekhar

These developments came after a sting operation that recently came in front of the people showing farmers' leader Kodihalli Chandrasekhar allegedly taking bribes in connection with the KSRTC employees' strike that took place in April 2021. The operation which was done by a local television channel purportedly shows him dealing in money for ending the strike.

Notably, the strike was led by Chandrasekhar himself from April 7 till April 21, 2021, bringing all transport services to a standstill. Following this, not just the opposition leaders but the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation have also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged sting operation.

Image: Republic World