In Bengaluru, Pro-Hindu Groups Protest Against Forceful Conversions; Demand Ban On SDPI

Various Hindu groups on Saturday protested against forceful conversions in Karnataka's Bengaluru. They also demanded a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

The demonstrators, including some Dalit outfits, gathered at Freedom Park and demanded action against the conversion nexus which they alleged is going unabated in the state.

The protesters also condemned the killing pro-Hindu activists and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in Karnataka while demanding a ban on SDPI, which is regarded as the political arm of PFI which has been banned by the government for having "links" with the global terror groups like ISIS.

Karnataka legislative assembly had passed the anti-conversion bill in September amid opposition Congress' protests and walkout. Before that, the legislative council had cleared the bill.

The bill, which has now become a law, provides for the protection of rights to freedom of religion and prohibition of illegal conversion from one religion to another by force, misrepresentation, undue influence, allurement, coercion or by any fraudulent means.

It proposes imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000. For violation of a provision with respect to women, minors or SC/ST, the offenders can face prison term from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000.

The bill also has provisions for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those forced to convert. The offence under this bill is non-bailable and cognisable.

The first arrest was made under anti-conversion law in Karnataka earlier this month. A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly converting a woman on the pretext of marrying her. The action was taken on the complaint of the woman's mother.