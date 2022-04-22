In Bengaluru, Youth Congress Protest Over Anti-encroachment Drives Across Nation; Watch

In a key political development, Youth Congress workers in Karnataka staged demonstrations in Bengaluru on Friday against the Centre over an array of issues, predominantly the use of bulldozers in anti-encroachment drives in various cities across the country. The protestors believe that these anti-encroachment drives should not be carried out. In the visuals captured by Republic TV, one can see that several Youth Congress activists are being arrested by the local police and are being hurled inside a van.

Alwar temple demolished by Congress Government

It is pertinent to mention here that the development comes on the day when Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan demolished a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were broken by bulldozers and a 300-year-old Shivling was ruined by a drill. The locals in the area have alleged that the temple was demolished on the pretext of development. On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena has come to the fore in which he is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not have there been a Congress board in the area.

The Congress MLA also reportedly asked to bring 34 councillors to his house to stop the demolition. It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temple. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.

Jahangirpuri demolition drive

On Wednesday, bulldozers razed many concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation. This came days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence. The area had witnessed stone-pelting and firing on Hanuman Jayanti during Shobha Yatra when groups of two communities clashed. The Supreme Court had intervened twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition. Similar directives were also carried out by the saffron party governments in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district and Gujarati's Anand district, where bulldozers were used to pull down encroached properties that belong to alleged rioters.