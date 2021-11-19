'In best interest of farmers': Odisha CM welcomes repeal of farm laws

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to withdraw the three controversial farm laws.

Patnaik said his party BJD will continue to stand with the farmers.

"Welcome Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji's (Narendra Modi) decision to repeal all 3 #FarmLwas, in the best interest of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for long and they will be happy to welcome you back. @bjd_odisha continues to stand with the farmers," he tweeted.

The BJD had earlier stated that the interest of small and marginal farmers was ignored in the three bills.

Besides, the BJD has been demanding minimum support price for crops as per the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission.

PM Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Thousand of farmers, mainly from Punjab and western UP, had been protesting since November 2020 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, and a new law to guarantee MSP for crops. PTI AAM SOM SOM

