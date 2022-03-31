In Bihar Assembly, Marshals Evict 6 CPI(ML) MLAs For Creating Ruckus In The House

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday witnessed bedlam as marshals evicted MLAs for creating ruckus inside the house. In a chaotic situation, marshals of the Bihar assembly carried CPI(ML) MLAs out of the House. The CPI members had created ruckus inside by protesting against the government over increasing crime rate in the state.

The Bihar Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as CPI(ML) MLAs created a ruckus in the House over the law-and-order situation in the state. A total of six MLAs were carried out of the House by marshals after they protested on the floor of the House and obstructed House proceedings. The MLAs were protesting on the floors, obstructing the functioning, as it is the last day of the Assembly, forcing the marshals to take action.

This comes only a day after one opposition member was evicted by marshals for creating ruckus over issues ranging from law and order to floods and communalism during the morning session of the Assembly. The house proceedings began with a major uproar at 11 a.m. when members demanded that their adjournment motions be taken up right away. Following this, MLAs crowded the floor of the House and created a ruckus, forcing the marshals to interfere.

Bihar CM attacked in Patna

Raising issues with the law and order situation in the state, the protesting MLAs cited incidents of violence that took place in recent days in the state. Meanwhile, they also cited the incident where Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar was reportedly attacked by a man on Sunday. The CM was reportedly attacked by a man in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district during his private visit to the city for two days.

In the visuals that had gone viral, CM Nitish Kumar could be seen offering floral tribute to a statue when a person rushing from behind punched him on the face. However, the CM did not feel it. The person has been taken into custody for questioning. The accused is reportedly deranged. The protesting MLAs in the assembly claimed that the law and order situation in the state was currently at the worst as violence is being reported from several parts of the state.

