In Bihar, BJP's Kameshwar Chaupal Before Sushil Modi In DyCM Post Fray? Key NDA Meet Today

Even after a clear majority to NDA, the post-poll drama continues in Bihar as the NDA leaders are to meet on November 15 to take the final call on Nitish Kumar's cabinet. While it has been reiterated by BJP leaders including the Prime Minister that Nitish Kumar will be the CM, BJP is expected to get the major portfolios as the party won 75 seats in the assembly compared to JDU's 43. One of the posts that is in talks ahead of the NDA meeting is that of Deputy Chief Minister.

Capital Patna is abuzz with talks that Sushil Modi will not retain the position and a new face, and a long-time RSS-BJP functionary Kameshwar Chaupal will be appointed. When Republic Media Network spoke to Chaupal, he said that he will take up every work that will be given to him by his party.

"I don't know what is going on. I am not plotting anything, I haven't received any information so far. But I am a loyal karyakarta, I have always followed the instruction and have done all the work that was assigned to me. So yes whatever the leadership will decide, I will happily take up. I have not spoken to anyone, one thing is clear, that Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi are our leaders. As far as Nitish Kumar is concerned, our leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah have clarified that he will be the CM. As far as I am concerned, everyone is capable of all the roles here, whatever responsibility will be given to me, I will take up."

Who is Kameshwar Chaupal?

Kameshwar Chaupal is a Dalit leader from Supaul district of Bihar, and has been an RSS functionary since his young age. He shot to fame in 1989 when he placed the first brick of the Ram Mandir during the Ram Temple Movement. As per reports, at that time Kameshwar Chaupal was in Vishwa Hindu Parishad, but later joined the BJP. During the Ram Temple Movement, he coined the slogan 'Roti ke saath Ram' and was also close to the then RSS Sarsangchalak. On the electoral front, Chaupal unsuccessfully contested the 1991 Lok Sabha poll on a BJP ticket. He also contested assembly polls in 1995 but lost. Then in 2014, Chaupal contested on BJP ticket from Supaul and lost to Congress' Ranjeet Ranjan. Sources have said that BJP is considering his name for the top post, because after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan and tussle with his son Chirag Paswan, BJP needs a Dalit face in the state.

READ | Kumar tenders resignation to Bihar Governor; all eyes on NDA's next announcement

NDA meeting today

Earlier on Friday, leaders all the four constituents of the NDA Kumars JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party had met informally at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Minister's official residence, where it was decided that all the newly elected NDA MLAs will meet on Sunday and formally elect Kumar as their leader. After the cabinet meeting, which lasted barely 10 minutes, Kumar had told reporters that NDA will meet at 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 15 and all further decisions will be taken thereafter. Sources have told that Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will be present in the meeting.

READ | RJD's Manoj Jha Claims BJP 'managed' Victory In Bihar: 'Nitish Kumar Won't Be CM For Long'

Decks were cleared on Friday for the formation of a new government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar, who is set to return as the chief minister, handing over to Governor Phagu Chauhan the resignation of his ministry and the recommendation to dissolve the state assembly. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Kumar to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new NDA government is sworn in.

READ | Sushil Modi May Not Be BJP's 1st Choice For Bihar Dy CM Post, NDA Meet Underway: Sources

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

READ | Congress pins blame on AIMIM yet again: 'BJP must thank Owaisi for their victory in Bihar'