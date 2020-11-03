In Bihar Elections, Ex-CM Rabri Devi Rakes Up 2002 Gujarat Riots As She Votes In Patna

As the second phase of assembly elections began in Bihar, former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi has raked up the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Rabri Devi along with Mahagathbandhan's CM-candidate Tejashwi Yadav arrived at polling booth number 160 in Patna to cast their vote. After exercising her franchise, when Rabri Devi was asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two rallies on Tuesday, she suddenly spoke about the Gujarat riots instead.

However, Rabri Devi did not complete her sentence and left the venue in her car. When asked, "What do you want to say to PM Modi who is coming to for election rally, Rabri Devi promptly responded saying, "He is recalling the 2002 Gujarat Riots."

Prime Minister Modi will wrap up his election campaigning in Bihar with two rallies - one in Forbesganj in Seemanchal, and the other at Saharsa in Kosi.

PM's and CM's scathing attack on RJD

PM Modi started his poll campaign in Bihar on October 23 and had launched a scathing attack on RJD and Lalu Yadav's family for 'looting' the people of the State. In his first rally, PM had declared that "lantern era has ended", in a jibe at the party symbol of the RJD. He claimed that rattled by their defeat in state polls in 2005, RJD joined the UPA at the Centre and blocked Nitish's policies by arm twisting the Congress. He said that Nitish has got only 3-4 years to work with BJP and to ensure development in Bihar.

Further, PM Modi in his second leg of campaigning said that the RJD possessed copyright on kidnapping and extortion and that their politics was based on lies, mistrust and spreading misleading facts. He asked the crowd what else they could expect from the 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj', referring to Mahagatbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar has also made several 'personal attacks' on Lalu Yadav and his family. He has criticised Lalu for placing his wife Rabri Devi on CM's seat in 1997 when he was arrested in the Fodder Scam case. In an open challenge to Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish told him to ask his mother and father (Rabri and Lalu), about the condition of women and law and order under RJD's reign. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Nitish Kumar indicated allegations of corruption and lashed out at his 2015 election allies.

Bihar Elections 2020

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

