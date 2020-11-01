In Bihar, 'it's Double Engine Versus Double Yuvraj' Says PM Modi Slamming Tejashwi & Rahul

In a full-blown attack on the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the two are only fighting to save their thrones. PM Modi addressed the first poll rally of the day in Chhapra, as part of his third leg of poll campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar.

Taking an apparent jibe at Tejashwi over 'Jungle Raj', PM Modi said that the double-engined NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and alleged that 'two Yuvarajs' are fighting to save their thrones.

"Today, Bihar has double-engine ki sarkar. On the other hand, there are two Yuvarajs, one of whom one is from jungle raj. Our double engine govt is committed to developing the state while these Yuvaraj are only fighting to save their thrones," said PM Modi.

Further recounting the fate of Congress in UP, PM Modi said, “NDA defeated ‘double-double Yuvraj’ in UP polls; the ‘double-double Yuvraj’ will meet the same fate in Bihar.”

PM Modi exuded confidence in BJP's victory and said that the high turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls proved all political pundits wrong.

"It is clear from the first phase of voting that the NDA government is being re-formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I congratulate the overwhelming support you have given to the NDA in the first phase of voting. Some people's efforts to confuse the people of Bihar have been completely destroyed," said PM.

Slamming former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, PM Modi said, “People who think only about their families don’t care what happens to the poor.”

PM on Bihar's COVID crisis

The Prime Minister further spoke about the government’s steps in combatting COVID and said that it has made sure that it stands with the poor.

“All the big countries are witnessing the second wave of Covid-19, but NDA government made sure it stands with the poor people in this hour of crisis. India has more poor people than the population of US. Our government gave free food to these people during Covid-19 crisis,” he added.

PM Modi is scheduled to address four rallies in Chhapra - RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's bastion - and is also likely to be accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the rallies at Samastipura and Bagha, as per sources. The campaigning for Phase 2 of the Bihar elections will wrap up on Sunday evening as the Model Code of Conduct kicks-in two days before the polling date.

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

