In Bihar, Lalu Yadav Welcomed By Tej Pratap Amid Fresh Charges By CBI; 'We're Not Afraid'

As ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav made his way back to Bihar, his elder son Tej Pratap welcomed the 'maati ka laal' on Wednesday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Bihar MLA shared a picture with his politician father and highlighted how the entire Yadav family was invested in speaking for 'the poor, the oppressed, the ignorant and all the people standing on the back foot'.

"This is why efforts are made to intimidate us. But be rest assured, for we are not those who get afraid," wrote the former Bihar Minister. His tweet comes days after the CBI registered a fresh case of corruption against Lalu Yadav and others members of the Yadav family.

हमारी ज़ुबान ग़रीबों की, मज़लूमों की, अकलियतों की और पिछले पायदान पर खड़े तमाम जनमानसों की बात करता है इसलिए हमें बार-बार डराने की कोशिश की जाती है।



लेकिन आश्वस्त रहें क्योंकि हम डरने वाले लोग नहीं हैं।



“माटी के लाल” का स्वागत है 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yG5xdpJLMz — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 25, 2022

Fresh case against Lalu Yadav

The case registered pertains to the period when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power. The CBI in the case has accused Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and other family members of taking land in exchange for providing jobs when he was the Railways Minister between 2004-2009. Raids were conducted at over 15 locations across India, including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case.

Amid the raids, a massive turnout of RJD supporters was witnessed at 10, Circular Road residence of the Yadavs to protest against the central agency. They even blocked the way for the officials who had come for questioning while raising slogans. As police personnel struggled to control the situation, Rabri Devi, accompanied by son Tej Pratap and party leaders, stepped out, reprimanded party workers and helped clear the way.

Lalu Yadav has only recently obtained bail in the last of the five cases related to the fodder scam, in which he served half of the sentence awarded to him.