In Bihar, Nitish Kumar & Tejashwi Yadav's Cabinet Expansion At 4.30 Pm On Aug 16: Sources

Almost a week after a change of guard in Bihar, Republic has learnt that the Cabinet expansion in the state is scheduled for 4.30 p.m. on August 16. Sources told the channel that the Cabinet is to comprise 35 ministers, with Rashtriya Janata Dal having 15 ministers and Janata Dal-United (JDU) 13. On the other hand, Congress and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) may get 4 and 1 ministries respectively.

So far, in what is likely to be a 35-minister cabinet, only two - the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have been appointed. JDU's Nitish Kumar has been administered the oath of office and secrecy of the Chief Minister while Tejashwi Prasad, of that of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Bihar's Mahagathbandhan govt's big announcement

Five years after returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, Nitish Kumar took another u-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again, paving way for the Mahagathbandhan Alliance government in Bihar. The very same day, the Mahagathbandhan staked its claim to form the government.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Nitish said, "The people in the party also had a lot of grievances, and when we sat together and discussed, then we took the decision to split. The party made the decision together (to leave NDA) and join the Mahagathbandhan." Standing alongside Nitish, Tejashwi said, "We are committed to the promises we made in 2020, ahead of the elections. We will provide jobs.. we will provide employment opportunities."

In line with the same, in the Independence Day address, Nitish made a big announcement. The Bihar Chief Minister said the Mahagathbandhan alliance has a concept to provide at least 10 lakh jobs in the government and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in various sectors.