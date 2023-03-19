In Bihar, Owaisi Accuses Nitish Kumar Of Strengthening BJP, Says 'History Will Remember.."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister and JDU President Nitish Kumar accusing him of strengthening BJP in India. Responding to Kumar's comment that AIMIM was a party just for Muslims, Owaisi said that he himself cannot move beyond Kurmis and Kushwahas caste in Bihar. The AIMIM chief who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern Seemanchal region went on to hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for horse trading his party MLAs.

Asaduudin Owaisi hits out at Nitish Kumar in Bihar

While addressing a public rally in Purnea, Owaisi said, "History will remember Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) for strengthening BJP in India. When Gujarat was burning, he was a Railways minister. If he thinks majlis (AIMIM) is the party of only Muslims, he should remember he can't move beyond Kurmis and Kushwahas caste".

Hitting out at RJD, the AIMIM chief added, "those elected by the people were defeated by the power of money used by the RJD leader".

The Hyderabad MP slammed the Mahagathbadnhan and central government for ignoring the current situation of the underdeveloped region in the state. He promised the people of Seemanchal that he will stand by them no matter what and continue to fight for issues like the civil airport in Purnia, road connectivity and flood mitigation in the region.

In 2020, Asaduddin Owaisi made a political debut in Bihar during the assembly elections where AIMIM managed to win five seats-- Amour, Kochadhaman, Jokihat, Baisi and Bahadurganj. The party fielded 20 candidates in the 243-seat assembly polls, of which 14 were in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region. The party had also formed an alliance-- Grand Democratic Secular Front with Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. However, AIMIM couldn't play a significant role in denting the vote share of Mahagathbandhan's fortunes.