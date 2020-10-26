In Bihar, Paswan Doubles Down On 'Will Jail Nitish' Claim; 'involved In Large Scale Scams'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Monday renewed his attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that the latter is involved in large scale scams and corruption. Chirag's statement came a day after he vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM and his officials to jail for alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme.

Speaking to ANI, the LJP chief reiterated his statement saying that he will investigate the 'corruption' and send Nitish and his officials to jail. He further took a jibe at the state government alleging parallel sale of liquor and said that the government is aware of the liquor smuggling. He further accused the government and administration of colluding.

"I said that if they're guilty, they'll be sent to jail after probe. How can it be possible that CM doesn't know about large scale scams & corruption? He's involved too. If not, it'll be clear in a probe. But people and I believe that he's involved. Why is liquor ban not being reviewed? Is liquor smuggling not going on? Everyone is getting it. Govt & admn are colluding. There is not one minister in Bihar govt who doesn't know about it. If you don't want to review it, it means you yourself are involved, said Chirag Paswan.

Paswan: 'Will send Nitish to jail'

"The CM who is corrupt, anti-youth, who destroys Bihar while in Bihar and forces youth to migrate, should he remain CM? Shouldn't he be replaced? Those who did corruption in '7 promises', what should be done to them? Chirag Paswan promises you, those who did corruption in '7 promises', be it an official or CM himself will be sent jail if LJP government comes to power, after investigation," he said at a poll rally in Dumraon, Buxar.

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. As the poll season heats up, he has continuously attacked CM Nitish while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU. BJP has distanced itself from LJP, saying Paswan was trying to 'confuse the people', affirming Nitish was the NDA CM candidate.

Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

