In Bihar's Gopalganj, Fulguni Panchayat Head Shot Dead In Broad Daylight; SIT Formed

Unidentified miscreants killed the head of Fulguni Panchayat in Bihar's Gopalganj on Thursday, February 9.

The incident took place in the morning, near Narayanpur village of Thave Police Station when Mohammad Quraish of Fulugani Panchayat, on a bike, was headed for some work. The miscreants fired several rounds, and a bullet hit his mouth.

Soon after the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and sent the body to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Probe on

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Swarna Prabhat said that a Special Investigation Team has been constituted under the leadership of Sadar SDPO Sanjeev Kumar. "The reasons for the murder are being ascertained," Swarna Prabhat further said.

At present, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Sadar, Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Headquarters, Jyoti Kumar along with teams of many police stations have been deployed in Sadar Hospital to control the crowd that assembled as the news of the murder circulated. A ruckus has unfolded in the hospital over the incident.