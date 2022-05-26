In Chennai, PM Modi Assures India's Help For Sri Lanka, Its Democracy & Fiscal Stability

While addressing a mega event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, PM Modi raised concerns about Sri Lanka's financial crisis and added that India is providing all possible support to the neighbouring island nation. PM Modi further said that Sri Lanka has long been a friend of India and that it is supporting Sri Lanka during this difficult time. Throwing a rhetorical question to the people gathered at the rally PM Modi said, "I'm sure you're concerned about the developments there (Sri Lanka)."

"Many Indian individuals and organisations have sent assistance to the brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. India will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka and support democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka," said PM Modi in Chennai. Recalling his visit to the biggest city in the Tamil-dominated areas of Sri Lanka, Jaffna, PM Modi said, "I can never forget my visit to Jaffna. I was the first PM to visit Jaffna. Indian government is assisting numerous Tamils in Sri Lanka, these projects cover healthcare, housing, culture and transportation."

PM Modi in Chennai also added that India has strongly spoken at international forums so that the struggling nation gets some help. It is pertinent to mention that DMK led Tamil Nadu government has provided help to the island nation with the help of the BJP-led Central government. MK Stalin had also requested the people of Tamil Nadu to contribute so that people struggling in difficult times may get some relief.

#ModiAt8 | Sri Lanka is passing through difficult times; I'm sure you're concerned about developments there. As a close friend and neighbour, India is providing all possible support to Sri Lanka: PM Modi in Chennai https://t.co/ASJ2XooATt pic.twitter.com/oCHDEf6Wxs — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

India provides aid to Sri Lanka

India has sent various consignments of aid to crisis-hit Sri Lanka. A consignment comprising 9,000 metric tonnes of rice, 200 metric tonnes of spirit powder, and 24 metric tonnes of critical medications was flagged off by the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for Sri Lanka which is struggling through a financial crisis.

On May 23, India said it has delivered around 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol to Sri Lanka, days after supplying 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel under the Indian credit line to help ease the acute fuel shortage. In addition, India sent another 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel under the credit line, which arrived in Sri Lanka. This was the fourth fuel aid sent from India to debt-ridden Sri Lanka. Earlier New Delhi on May 4 had sent 40,000 MT of petrol to Colombo.

Last month, India offered an additional USD 500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to help the neighbouring country to acquire fuel after its foreign exchange reserves plunged drastically in recent months, prompting a devaluation of its currency and spiralling inflation.

PM Modi in Chennai

PM Modi in Chennai inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Tamil Nadu. The stations which will be redeveloped are Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Katpadi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari. The project would cost around Rs 1,800 crore. PM Modi also inaugurated the Madurai-Teni railway line built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore which will help in boosting the tourism in the state.

PM Modi laid foundation stone for 262-km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway which would be constructed at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. It expressway, which will pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2 to 3 hours.

A 4-lane double-decker elevated road between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal would cost approximately Rs 5,850 crore to construct. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,430 crore Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) in Chennai.