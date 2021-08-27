In Chhattisgarh Chaos, 'Congress To replace Bhupesh Baghel With TS Deo As CM' Say Sources

Amid the ongoing tussle between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and state Health Minister TS Deo, a massive rejig in the Congress-led government in the state seems on cards. Sources told Republic Media Network, that the Congress high command is likely to give in to the pressure and replace Bhupesh Baghel with TS Deo as the Chief Minister of the state. Ahead of the speculated change in leadership, the party called Bhupesh Baghel while TS Deo is already in the national capital.

Now that the Bhupesh Baghel has crossed the two-and-a-half-year mark, TS Singh Deo, as per sources, has already conveyed to the party's high command that he could not wait any more than two months for the chief ministership to be transferred to him. This is in line with the party's '2.5-year-tenure' formula

'Will quit if the High Command demands': Bhupesh Baghel

Just a few days back, Bhupesh Baghel had said that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have entrusted him with the responsibility of running the state government and he will quit the moment they ask him to do so. Indirectly targeting TS Deo, the incumbent Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh had added that those demanding change in leadership in two and a half years are trying to bring 'political instability'.

"I have said in the past that when the high command orders, I will quit the post. No one should have any doubt. Those who are talking about two and a half years, they are trying to bring political instability and they will never succeed," Bhagel told reporters at the airport.

However, the very next day, TS Deo justified his claim over the chief ministership of Chhattisgarh, saying" If a person plays in a team, doesn't he think about becoming the captain?" " Won't you want to become one?" he questioned reporters during an interview in Delhi.

2.5 year-tenure formula

It is pertinent to mention here that when the Congress Party won the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. All four had been called in for a discussion by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel were the two names narrowed down on. There have been speculations since then that formula to divide the chief ministerial tenure between Baghel and Singh Deo was made to keep everyone happy.

The Congress party, however, has time and again refuted that a formula of this sort was framed by the party.